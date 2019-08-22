ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — The Detroit Zoo plans to operate entirely on wind-generated electricity by 2021 with power coming from three new DTE Energy wind parks scheduled to go online late next year according to officials.
The move will prevent emissions of as much planet-warming carbon dioxide as 8,740 acres of U.S. forests soak up in one year.
Detroit Zoological Society CEO Ron Kagan says ecological sustainability is a top priority for the organization.
DTE is providing the wind energy under its MIGreenPower program, which helps its customers reduce their carbon output and support development of more wind and solar projects in Michigan.
