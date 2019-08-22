WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — An 81-year-old woman and her 56-year-old daughter have died after a car left in drive rolled into a Waterford Township pond.
The disabled pair were trapped inside the the Ford Escape.
Police say the Escape “became completely submerged with both passengers still inside.” Rescuers pulled the women from the vehicle but neither survived.
An 83-year-old man who was the spouse and father of the victims was driving the vehicle.
He left the vehicle transmission in drive Wednesday while going into a house, police say.
The deaths are under investigation.
