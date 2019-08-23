DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — The Detroit Police Department says they are aware of a video circling social media.
Detroit Police has been made aware of this video circulating on social media. If you have been a victim of assault, or malicious destruction of property please call your local precinct so we can conduct an investigation pic.twitter.com/nNVS0EXlYY
— Detroit Police Dept. (@detroitpolice) August 23, 2019
The video appears to show young men throwing electric scooters off the Riverwalk with additional random attacks according to Captain Johnson of the police department.
Johnson says Detroit police are doing a full investigation to identify what “appears to be more than one suspect.”
“We’re trying to identify any and everybody involved,” said Johnson.
He also had a message for anyone who is video taping or in any way participating, “You are just as liable as the person who actually assaults or destroys the property.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 313-596-1340.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.