(CBS DETROIT) – The Hazel Park Police Department honored an officer of 28 years with one final ride.
Roy Dickens joined the department in 1967 and retired in 1995. After retiring, Dickens worked many years at the 43rd District Court.
His son, Dave, posted a video on Twitter Thursday of the department giving his father a final ride in car No. 27, which was his patrol car for many years.
Dickens, who was 78, passed away Aug. 13.
Dave said his father’s life was his police work, and he posted the video online to show how much the tribute meant to his family.
He also tagged neighboring police departments in the Twitter post.
“What an awesome tribute to your father! Thank you for sharing this. And for your families service,” MSP wrote.
Thank you to Hazel Park PD for giving my Dad his final ride home in car # 27, his patrol car # for many years! 🚔💙💙💙 Sharing with blue neighbors: @cityofhazelpark @FerndalePolice @TroyMI_Police @detroitpolice @AHPOLICE @ShelbyTwp911 @MichStatePolice @oaklandsheriff pic.twitter.com/4oFzew6rAs
— Dave D (@DaveFloatOn) August 23, 2019
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.