Southfield (CBS Detroit) – David Coulter, newly named Oakland County Executive, talks about his vision for the county and offers thoughts about the late leader – L. Brooks Patterson—during a riveting conversation on MICHIGAN MATTERS airing 11:30 am Sunday on CBS 62.
Coulter, mayor of Ferndale, was named to the top job by Oakland County Commissioners last week. His predecessor — Mr. Patterson –died Aug 3 of pancreatic cancer. Coulter appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, as they talked about his whirlwind first week.
The show also focuses on the 2019 Metro Chevy Dealers Hydrofest hydroplane race taking center stage this weekend on the Detroit River. Mark Weber, President of Detroit Riverfront Events, Inc., Andrew Tate, a championship hydroplane driver and Scott LaRiche, representing the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers, appear together with Cain to talk about the annual event.
Weber talked about the global impact of the event and how it is growing as more boats and teams are heading to Detroit to be part. He and LaRiche both highlighted the economic impact of the weekend.
Tate discussed his family’s business and love of hydroplane racing.
