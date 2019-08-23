DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Volkswagen is recalling about 679,000 cars in the U. S.
The recall — which starts Oct. 11 — is to fix a problem that could let the cars roll away unexpectedly. VW says silicate can build up on a shift lever switch, allowing the key to be removed if the lever isn’t in park. That could let the cars roll off unexpectedly.
Dealers will add a switch and circuit board to fix the problem.
It covers certain 2011 through 2018 Jettas; 2015 through 2019 GTIs; 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 Golfs; 2012 through 2019 Beetles and Beetle Convertibles; and 2017 through 2019 Golf SportWagens. All have automatic transmissions, manual hand brakes and keyless entry.
A VW spokesman says he’s not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.
