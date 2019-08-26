Comments
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Two people have died after being struck by a vehicle in Farmington Hills.
It happened on 12 Mile Road west of Orchard Lake Road around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Farmington Hills police say witnesses reported that the pedestrians were attempting to cross 12 Mile Road when they were hit.
Additional details including the names of those involved weren’t immediately released. The crash is under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.
