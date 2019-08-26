PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Authorities say a weekend shooting outside Vogue Nightclub in Pontiac left three people wounded.
The Oakland County sheriff’s office says deputies responded early Sunday after a person in the club was asked to leave and threatened to “shoot the club up.”
Deputies say the person returned to the club and began firing a gun outside.
A 19-year-old Sterling Heights man was critically wounded, while a 19-year-old Detroit man and a 21-year-old Saginaw man had leg wounds.
The alleged shooter reportedly fled in a car.
The sheriff’s office was seeking that person and possibly a second suspect, both were described as young males.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.
