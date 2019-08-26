DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Department of Transportation is providing free bus rides on downtown routes to the Detroit Block Party from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 27, at Cobo Center provided by TCF National Bank. The block party is being held in conjunction with TCF’s announcement of its renaming of Cobo Center.
The day-long celebration includes free food catered by Slow’s BBQ, Centerplate and frozen treats provided by Detroit Water Ice Factory, interactive games and performances by the Emmy nominated choir Selected of God, The Temptations and other local entertainment.
Fares for the free rides are being sponsored by TCF National Bank. DDOT and TCF National Bank have partnered to make it easier for residents of Detroit’s neighborhoods to participate in the celebration of the renaming of Cobo Center.
There will be no fare necessary for anyone riding the following bus routes in either direction between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m on Aug. 27 only:
Connect 10 Routes
1. Vernor
2. Michigan Avenue
3. Grand River
4. Woodward
5. Van Dyke/Lafayette
6. Gratiot
7. Seven Mile
8. Warren
9. Jefferson
10. Greenfield
Additional DDOT Routes
16-Dexter
18-Fenkell
19-Fort
23-Hamilton
27-Joy
29-Linwood
31-Mack
40-Russell
52-Chene
67-Cadillac/Harper
92-Rosedale Express
95-Ryan Express
96-Joy Express
