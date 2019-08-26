MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A search for remains of missing girls have been suspended by authorities after digging last week in Macomb Township.
Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told local media “items of interest” were found, but details weren’t released.
He says family members of missing girls may be asked to look them over.
FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider says no searching is planned this week. Heavy machines were in Macomb Township. No remains were found during a 2018 search.
Investigators have said they’re trying to solve cases of seven girls who disappeared years ago.
Cindy Zarzycki’s remains were found in the area in 2008. Arthur Ream is serving a life sentence for her death and is considered a suspect in other cases. He denies wrongdoing.
