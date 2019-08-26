MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A week after meeting online, two people missing for a week were found dead in a car in Lake Erie.
The two have been identified as 50-year-old Jill Parrinello-Davey of Manchester and 48-year-old Darrin Gabbard of Allen Park.
A Monroe County sheriff’s detective believes the driver might have been confused after leaving a bar and mistakenly drove the car into the lake off Toledo Beach marina. Det. Sgt. Rob Moody says that investigators consider it an accident.
The Chevy Malibu was discovered Friday by divers. Moody says the couple connected online and were likely meeting each other for the first time on Aug. 16.
