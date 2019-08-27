Filed Under:detroit, jazz festival


DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The 40th annual Detroit Jazz Festival will be Aug. 30-Sept. 2.

It’s happening Downtown and stages will be set up at Campus Martius and Hart Plaza.

Here’s a list of the artists to perform:

Stanley Clarke

Macy Gray

The Soul Rebels

Thornetta Davis

Veronica Swift featuring the Emmet Cohen Trio

Ron Carter

Chucho Valdés

Connie Han

University of Michigan Jazz Ensemble

Wayne State University Big Band

Heartland Trio

Visit here for the 2019 full schedule.

