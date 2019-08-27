Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The 40th annual Detroit Jazz Festival will be Aug. 30-Sept. 2.
It’s happening Downtown and stages will be set up at Campus Martius and Hart Plaza.
Here’s a list of the artists to perform:
Stanley Clarke
Macy Gray
The Soul Rebels
Thornetta Davis
Veronica Swift featuring the Emmet Cohen Trio
Ron Carter
Chucho Valdés
Connie Han
University of Michigan Jazz Ensemble
Wayne State University Big Band
Heartland Trio
Visit here for the 2019 full schedule.
