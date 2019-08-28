(CBS DETROIT) – This Labor Day holiday weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation is removing lane restrictions on more than two-thirds of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 106 out of 151 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT construction zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

Travelers are also reminded that, for safety and security, the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon during the Annual Bridge Walk. Southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge; northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end.

Here’s the list below:

Macomb County

– I-696 service drives will have intermittent closures in each direction between Dequindre Road and I-94.

Oakland County

– I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between 8 Mile Road and 13 Mile Road.

– I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between 12 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway.

– I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between University Drive and Square Lake Road.

– M-59 has one lane open in each direction between Tipsico Lake Road and Milford Road.

– M-59/I-75 interchange has the following ramps closed:

– Westbound M-59 to southbound I-75.

– Eastbound M-59 to northbound I-75.

– Northbound I-75 to westbound M-59.

– Southbound I-75 to eastbound M-59.

Wayne County

– I-75 in Detroit has the northbound and southbound ramps to westbound I-94 closed and detoured.

– I-94 has two lanes open in each direction between I-275 and I-94.

Airport access:

– Westbound I-94 Exit 198 to Merriman Road.

– Eastbound I-94 Exit 199 to Middle Belt Road.

– I-94 in Detroit has the eastbound ramp to northbound M-10 closed and detoured.

– M-5 (Grand River Avenue) will have one lane open in each direction between M-39 and Berg Road.

– M-85 (Fort Street) has one lane open in each direction near Rosa Parks Boulevard.

– US-12 will have two lanes open in each direction between Merriman Road and US-24.

