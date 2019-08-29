DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Spirit Plaza is about to get some major improvements this fall.
The $800,000 worth of improvements come after a Detroit City Council vote to approve Spirit Plaza as a permanent public space.
Construction includes the removal of the Woodward median and expansion of plaza green space and landscaping, playground equipment for children, a dedicated performance stage, stationary musical instruments, new tables, chairs, charging stations and drinking fountains.
The upgrades are set to begin after Labor Day and will continue through September.
Spirit Plaza will not be closed during construction, but there will be limited programming until work is completed. The city says Food Trucks will remain during construction.
The work is set to be completed by October.
For more information visit here.
