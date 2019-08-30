PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A former church worker has been convicted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage altar boy at a suburban Detroit church.
Police say the boy’s parents reported alleged assaults last year to a priest at St. Joseph Chaldean Catholic Church in Troy.
Hurmiz Ishak, 66, was found guilty Thursday of one count of criminal sexual conduct and acquitted of two others, according to the Oakland County Circuit Court.
Defense attorney Jalal Dallo argued there was a lack of evidence and said the allegations were fabricated.
The St. Thomas the Apostle Chaldean Catholic Eparchy says church officials contacted authorities as soon as they were told. The church says Ishak served as a sacristan, opening and closing the church, as well as a subdeacon, assisting at services.
