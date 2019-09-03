Comments
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A pilot and passenger survived the crash of a seaplane into a front yard.
It happened Monday afternoon in Oakland County’s Independence Township and the plane was destroyed when it caught fire after the crash.
The Oakland County sheriff’s office says the plane didn’t hit any buildings and no one on the ground was hurt.
Officials say the two people on the plane suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
The sheriff’s office says the Federal Aviation Administration was notified about the crash.
