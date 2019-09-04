LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is moving to make Michigan the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes products.
Whitmer announced Wednesday that she’s ordered the state health department to issue emergency rules.
The emergency rules will prohibit the sale and misleading marketing of flavored nicotine vaping products.
Michigan’s governor says she wants to stop companies that are using candy flavors to “hook children on nicotine.”
She says her No. 1 priority is keeping kids safe.
The American Vaping Association says the “shameless attempt at backdoor prohibition” could send thousands of ex-smokers back to deadly cigarettes. It says it will support lawsuits to challenge the ban.
