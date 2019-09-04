The 2019 Arts Beats & Eats took over the streets of Royal Oak this past weekend, featuring some of the best live music, art, and cuisine in the Detroit Area. With over 200 live performances and over 40 food vendors, the 4-day festival was the perfect way to celebrate the holiday weekend! With featured artists such as Starship, All American Rejects, and Third Eye Blind, an estimated 400,000 visitors of all ages experience one of the most anticipated festivals in the Detroit Metro Area.
Re-live the excitement of Arts Beats & Eats in these snaps from local attendees!
8.30.19 // Quick, stand in front of the Ferris wheel and pretend it’s Coachella! Lol! All joking aside @krissybolda and I fully enjoyed the throwback of the All American Rejects at Arts Beats and Eats tonight 🎭 🎶🍗🍻@soaringeagleartsbeatseats @therejects #notcoachella #artsbeatsandeats #throwbacktunes #im15again #royaloak #dirtylittlesecret
Let your inner child out for some fun and laughter 😄 Allowing your inner child to always shine through is a powerfully-wonderful positivity factor. Don't be afraid to be a grown up kid at times — let your guard down and just be ~ Imagine 👏all👏 the👏 adventures that 👏await 👏you 👏 ~ 📷: @wanderingpharmer #nourishyourself #organiclifestyle #selfloveclub #holisticwellness #wellpreneur #selfiegram #selfieoftheday #selfiepic #selfielove #selfiestagram #myselfie #letmetakeaselfie #selfie_time #livethelittlethings #thehappynow #theverydayproject #theeverygirl #mybeautifulmess #positivelifestyle #personalgrowth #positiveattitude #selfgrowth #cornersofmyworld #lifeunscripted #personalblog #royaloak #artsbeatsandeats
Enjoying the last bit of summer… . . @soaringeagleartsbeatseats @soniclivemedia @metrotimes #detroit #music #musicphotography #musicphotographer #tourphotographer #gigphotographer #festivalseason #festivalphotographer #livemusic #tourphotographer #michiganmusic #nightvibes #detroitrockcity #artsbeatsandeats
Hundreds of vendor booths and of course I stumble into a collection of pottery with Mesopotamian designs from the days before humans divided into multiple religions and arbitrary groups. The artist is Rezgar Mamandi, a Kurdish gentleman with a studio in Falls Church, Virginia. (I learned all of this by asking questions. And yes, I bought this one.)
