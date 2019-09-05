LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign bills that would make it a state-level crime to steal mail, including packages left on doorsteps.
The Legislature gave final approval to the legislation Thursday. It is a bid to combat rising reports of thefts as people who increasingly shop online are targeted by “porch pirates.”
ID thieves and package stealers are not being punished under federal laws, and there are gaps in existing state laws related to the theft of checks which is why supporters say the measures are needed.
A first offense for mail theft would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. A repeat offense would be a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
