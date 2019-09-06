(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police has released the final totals from their Ford Road traffic crackdown.
Police say it ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday with the help of Dearborn Police who say nine people lost their lives on Ford Road last year.
“Thanks again to Chief Haddad and Dearborn Police for inviting us to their detail and helping to keep drivers on Ford Road safe,” MSP said.
Here are the totals:
– 147 traffic stops
– 4 speed
– 65 seat belt
– 25 equipment
– 13 registration violations
– 35 no prof insurance
– 16 no license
– 18 texting
– 25 misc
– A few verbal warnings and 1 lodged warrant arrest
147 traffic stops
4 speed
65 seatbelt
25 equipment
13 registration violations
35 no prof insurance
16 no license
18 texting
25 misc
A few verbal warnings and 1 lodged warrant arrest.
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) September 5, 2019
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.