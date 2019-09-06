Comments
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – You can meet your best friend at the Detroit Zoo Sept. 13-14.
It is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Sept 13 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept 14.
Hundreds of dogs, puppies, cats and kittens will be available for adoption at one of the nation’s largest off-site companion animal adoption events.
The Detroit Zoological Society and Michigan Humane Society have partnered with more than 20 local animal welfare organization to host the fall 2019 Meet Your Best Friend At the Zoo.
The event will be held in the Detroit Zoo’s front parking lot beneath the landmark water tower under tents.
