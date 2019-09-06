



– Fashion and beauty is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to lifestyle brand Posh and Popular’s Fashion and Beauty Summit in Detroit.

The three-day ticketed event takes place Oct. 11-13 at Detroit’s Greektown Casino’s Hotel Ballroom inside Greektown Casino Hotel located at 555 E. Lafayette Ave.

This year’s summit welcomes keynote speaker Ms. Claire Siobhan Sulmers, founder of FashionBombDaily.com and the industry’s leading fashion blogger chronicling fashionistas of color.

Creating this space for women of color to shine and display their gifts, founder Kimberly M. Dobine says she birthed the summit out of a need for like-minded women being the first of its kind in Detroit combining fashion and beauty.

“What can we do to help women turn these brands they’re building to generate income? It’s about figuring out who your market is, who your target is, what you’re passionate about aside from just blogging and having a YouTube channel or having a website and saying, ‘This is how I’m going to monetize long-term to make this a career for myself,’” said Dobine.

The Fashion and Beauty Summit will not only host an interactive experience with business and beauty breakout sessions, but Posh and Popular will introduce The P.O.S.H. (Positioning Our Sisters Higher) and Popular Foundation.

The nonprofit organization focuses on uplifting women who are transitioning from prison and domestic abuse circumstances to provide them with essential resources and support, while re-acclimating to life and setting their aims higher toward becoming business owners in the fashion and beauty space.

“We want to show them that you can do this, it’s not about where you came from it’s about where you’re going,” said Dobine who also mentioned wanting women to see there are tools available for them such as scholarships for cosmetology school, exposing them to the summit and mentoring.

Proceeds from the event will go toward funding two to three emergent beauty trendsetters as they aim to build their brands.

“It’s really important that people understand your ticket purchase is not just about you coming and learning for yourself. You’re supporting a woman who is in transition herself that could use this type of help and stability,” said Dobine.

