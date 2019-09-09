Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A 13-year-old boy is listed in stable condition after playing with a gun that discharged.
It happened Saturday night in the basement of a Detroit home where authorities say the 13-year-old and his 3-year-old brother were playing and the teen was shot in the back.
Police say the bullet exited through his stomach.
An ongoing investigation is continuing to look into who fired the gun, who owns it and how the children got their hands on it.
