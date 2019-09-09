



(Credit: iStock/ Hoodline)

Using travel site Skyscanner, we’ve sifted through the cheapest flights between Detroit and Miami in the next few months, including some standout hotel options and favorite local attractions. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

Hoodline offers a data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Cheapest Miami Flights



Currently, the cheapest flights between Detroit and Miami are if you leave on Nov. 12 and return from Florida on Nov. 15. Frontier Airlines currently has tickets for $140, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had in September. If you fly out of Detroit on Sept. 25 and return from Miami on Sept. 28, American Airlines can get you there and back for $167 roundtrip.

Top Miami Hotels



Regarding where to stay, here are some of Miami’s top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach (4441 Collins Ave.)



(Credit: Trip by Skyscanner/ Hoodline)

If you’re looking to splurge on top-tier quality, consider The Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $399/night.

”Amenities include an ocean view spa, a dreamlike pool oasis, shops, trendy bars and iconic clubs, various restaurants and three beautiful ballrooms,” wrote reviewer Josefine.

W South Beach (2201 Collins Ave.)



There’s also the 4.6-star rated The W South Beach, which has rooms for $359/night.

Situated on 300 feet of pristine oceanfront property, W South Beach is just mere steps from beaches and the hottest nightlife, along with attractions such as John Collins Park.

The Mandarin Oriental, Miami (500 Brickell Key Drive)



(Credit: Trip by Skyscanner/ Hoodline)

A third option is The Mandarin Oriental, Miami. With a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, this hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city and has rooms currently listed for $299/night.

Featured Miami Food And Drink



If you’re looking for a noteworthy spot to grab a bite, Miami has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner’s listings to help you get started.

Joe’s Stone Crab (11 Washington Ave.)



(Credit: Trip by Skyscanner/ Hoodline)

If you’re looking for a local favorite, head to Joe’s Stone Crab, which has an average of 4.6 stars out of 87 reviews on Skyscanner.

”Joe’s was truly incredible,” wrote visitor Shane. “Food and service were first-class. … The staff was delightful. We had jumbo claws, which were delicious, as was the grilled tomato side with cheese. Reasonably priced, given the experience. Highly recommended.”

Versailles Cuban Restaurant (3501 S.W. Eighth St.)



(Credit: Trip by Skyscanner/ Hoodline)

Another popular dining destination is Versailles Cuban Restaurant, with 4.4 stars from 93 reviews.

In the heart of Little Havana lies this Cuban restaurant that so many have traveled so far to experience. If you want to enjoy an authentic Cubano, this is the place.

”This is the most famous Cuban restaurant in Miami,” wrote reviewer James. “An amazing selection of Cuban cuisine with great service.”

Zuma (270 Biscayne Blvd. Way)



Also worth considering is Zuma.

Zuma, located in the heart of downtown Miami, offers modern Japanese dishes in a fun and vibrant environment.

”The service and food are consistently outstanding,” wrote Kayla. “Everything is delicious, but the standouts of the night were the miso black cod, the hot pot, grouper tempura and the truffled beef tataki.”

What To See And Do In Miami



Miami is also brimming with sites to visit and explore. Here are two popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner’s listings.

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens (3251 S. Miami Ave.)



(Credit: Trip by Skyscanner/ Hoodline)

First up is Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, where guests can spend hours exploring the 10 acres this famed villa sits on, taking walks through the gardens and spending time at the waterfalls and fountains, before taking pictures at the reflecting pools. One can also walk between the stone balustrades that hold decorative urns, which are filled with flowers from the region.

”Well worth a half-day visit,” wrote visitor Shane. “The gardens are lovely and good fun for kids to run around and get lost. … Lovely place just to go and spend some time and relax. Great views across to Key Biscayne too.”

Wynwood Walls (2520 N.W. Second Ave.)



(Credit: Trip by Skyscanner/ Hoodline)

Lastly, consider checking out Wynwood Walls, a permanent outdoor mural exhibit.

Wynwood Walls features some of the world’s most renowned street artists. Additionally, there are hundreds of other street art and graffiti murals around the district, curated yearly by Primary Flight, making it one of the biggest street art destinations in the world.

”Cool place to wander around,” wrote visitor Chris. “Lots of interesting art styles, along with different places to eat and drink.”

This story was created automatically using flight, hotel, and local attractions data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.