(CBS DETROIT) – Royal Oak’s department of public services is beginning the process of staking locations for nearly 350 trees to be planted on the north end of the city.
It comes as part of the fall 2019 tree planting program and will take three to five weeks to plant.
Residents have been asked not to remove yellow stakes that have been placed around town.
City officials say once MISS-DIG performs its inspection, the city’s contractor (Crimboli Nursery) will begin to plant trees at each location with a yellow stake.
