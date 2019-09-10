STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Two men have been identified after being killed by granite slabs that fell on top of them at a wholesaler in Sterling Heights.
It happened at Stone Warehouse on 19 Mile Road between Van Dyke and Merrill Road Monday afternoon.
The men were from Warren and Shelby Township.
Authorities say the 30-year-old Warren man and 53-year-old Shelby Township man were pinned down by several granite slabs — which were about 1,000 pounds each and around 5 feet wide and 8 feet long — and became trapped.
The building was evacuated and firefighters worked to safely remove the slabs.
The first man’s body was recovered Monday just before 6 p.m. and the second just after 9 p.m. firefighters said.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.