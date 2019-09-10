(CBS DETROIT) – Fall is near which means your lush green landscape will start to fade and those beautiful blooming flowers are no more.
No need to fear, here are five things to do now, to help your yard make a smooth transition.
Weed, Deadhead and Clean Up
You don’t want to leave plant debris in your yard that can become host to diseases and pests in the cooler months. Remove any past-their-prime veggies and do away with those spent annuals now.
Replace Summer Annuals
Those marigolds and zinnias aren’t doing your yard any favors once they’re dead. Remove any spent summer flowers from your planters and gardens and replace them with fall-friendly annuals like pansies or flowering kale.
Trim Trees and Shrubs
Trimming your trees and shrubs is important to help your plants grow better and stay healthier in the long run.
Fertilize the Lawn
Don’t forget about the grass just because you’re not mowing it every weekend! Fertilizing the lawn before it goes dormant can make all the difference in growth next summer.
Seed the Lawn
In most climates, late-summer to early fall is the best time to reseed your lawn. Seeds germinate readily, and grass has a chance to develop strong roots before the first frost hits.
