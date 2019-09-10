Comments
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Birmingham man is charged with exposing himself to strangers and children at multiple Dearborn stores according to police.
David Scott Lane, 44, reportedly followed two groups of people around while exposing and touching himself.
Lane is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bail.
He is charged with aggravated indecent exposure and two counts of disorderly person – obscene conduct.
