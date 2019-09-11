Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A man has died after being run over in a Detroit restaurant parking lot.
It happened early Wednesday when police say two men were in the restaurant arguing and it spilled out into the parking lot.
Authorities say the driver sped off in a Ford pickup truck and a woman was with him.
A cook at 8 Mile Grill Coney Island tells reporters that the victim was a regular customer.

