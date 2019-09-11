



– Several national retailers announced store closings this summer. The brick-and-mortar businesses have plans to carry our those closings by the end of the year.

Michigan residents can expect fewer chain stores to choose from by the time holiday shopping season arrives.

Here’s a look at the national retailers that announced store closings this summer:

Kmart, Sears

Soon only three stores will remain in Michigan. In August, the company also announced 26 more Sears stores would close, including two in Michigan.

Bed Bath & Beyond

With 31 stores in Michigan, there will be a few changes coming to a chunk of its stores before Christmas, while underperforming locations might close or be relocated in the near future.

Dressbarn

All Dressbarn stores will be closing by the end of the year, the company announced this summer, including 24 in Michigan. Some locations have already closed.

Walgreens

The national pharmacy chain will be closing 200 store in 2019, the company said in an August SEC filing. A list of locations to close was not released by the company.

Pier 1

The home wares and furnishings chain has plans to close 57 stores by the end of 2019.

Charming Charlie

Women’s fashion accessory retailer Charming Charlie filed for bankruptcy will close its roughly 260 stores across the country, including 6 in Michigan.

