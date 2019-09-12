GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions signs autographs prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: Two Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders take photos in the stands prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions talks with Nick Bawden #46 during pregame warm ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals prepares for a game against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: defensive back Tracy Walker #21 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his interception in the first quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to throw the ball while being chased by Justin Coleman #27 of the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: TJ Hockenson #88 of the Detroit Lions is tackled out of bounds by DJ Swearinger Sr #36 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: Chandler Jones #55 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates with DJ Swearinger Sr #36, Budda Baker #32 and teammates after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: Wide receiver Kenny Golladay #19 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after scoring a nine yard touchdown reception ahead of cornerback Byron Murphy #33 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: David Johnson #31 of the Arizona Cardinals is pushed out of bounds just shy of the goal line by Quandre Diggs #28 of the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: Tight end T.J. Hockenson #88 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals with teammate Danny Amendola #80 during the second half of the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a 45 yard reception past defensive back Tracy Walker #21 of the Detroit Lions during overtime of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Lions and Cardinals tied 27-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: Cardinals fans cheer on the team during the first half of the NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: Defensive end Romeo Okwara #95 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a turnover by the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The game ended with the Cardinals and Lions tied 27-27. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals on the sidelines during the second half of the NFL game against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Lions and Cardinals tied 27-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: Defensive end Trey Flowers #90 of the Detroit Lions on the bench during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Lions and Cardinals tied 27-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals hugs wide receiver Kenny Golladay #19 of the Detroit Lions following the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Lions and Cardinals tied 27-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals talks with head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions after a 27-27 tie at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: A fan of the Detroit Lions takes a selfie during warmups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
