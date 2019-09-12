Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A rare Harvest Moon will appear in the night sky across America on Friday, Sept. 13.
You don’t want to miss it since it won’t happen again until Aug. 13, 2049, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.
On Friday, Sept. 13, the moon will reach the farthest point of its orbit around the Earth, and thus be at its most visible.
The full moon will take place in Michigan at 12:32 a.m. This is slightly different from when NASA says the best time to watch the full moon across the U.S is — at 12:33 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.
It’s the first time a full moon has appeared on the date since Oct. 13, 2000.
