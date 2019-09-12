Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing runaway teen.
Keegan Truitt Daniels, 17, has been missing from his home since Sept. 9 and is believed to be with a female friend and may be in a white sedan.
Daniels is said to be 5 feet 10 inches, 155 pounds, with short brown straight hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion.
His parents are concerned for him due to his need for medications.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.