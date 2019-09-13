LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed Thursday the state is joining a tentative multi-state deal with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over the company’s role in the opioid epidemic.
The deal may be worth up to $12 billion and the company is expected to file for bankruptcy protection.
Roughly half of the states are participating. The other half have rejected the terms as insufficient.
Nessel says Michigan residents are “best served by an infusion of funds into our state as quickly as possible so we can begin providing relief to our hardest-hit communities and to provide assistance to those who are suffering from addiction.”
Nessel says she respects fellow Democratic attorneys general who have opted out of settlement discussions, but she must pursue the course that’s most beneficial to Michigan.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.