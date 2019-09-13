Comments
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Dearborn will host a free document shredding Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Dearborn will host a free document shredding Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
It will take place at the DPW Yard located at 2951 Greenfield Road.
This event is only open for Dearborn residents and proof of residency will be required.
There is a limit of five office sized boxes of personal documents per person, with a maximum weight limit of 50 pounds.
For more information visit here.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.