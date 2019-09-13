Filed Under:Dearborn, Michigan, shredding


DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Dearborn will host a free document shredding Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

It will take place at the DPW Yard located at 2951 Greenfield Road.

This event is only open for Dearborn residents and proof of residency will be required.

There is a limit of five office sized boxes of personal documents per person, with a maximum weight limit of 50 pounds.

For more information visit here.

