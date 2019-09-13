LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation Friday declaring Sept. 15 as Hunting and Fishing Day.
Michigan Hunting and Fishing Day promotes awareness of the importance of hunting and fishing activities in Michigan and recognizes the immense contributions of hunters and anglers to wildlife conservation.
Michigan’s sportsmen and women were among the first conservationists to support the establishment of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to conserve fish, wildlife, and their habitat.
“Michigan has a rich and storied tradition of hunting and fishing,” said Whitmer. “I’m proud to highlight the importance of hunting and fishing activities here in Michigan and recognizes the contributions of hunters and anglers to wildlife conservation.”
DNR is funded primarily by sportsmen and women through this American System of Conservation Funding, and a “user pays, public benefits” approach that is widely recognized as the most successful model of fish and wildlife management in the world.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.