(CBS DETROIT) – Beginning 9 p.m. Friday, eastbound and westbound I-94 will be reduced from three lanes to one lane each between US-24 and I-275 this weekend.
This will allow traffic to shift from the two right lanes over to the two left lanes to continue road and bridge work.
Beginning sometime Saturday, depending on the weather, the eastbound I-94 ramp to northbound Merriman Road will close until mid-October, along with the following ramps:
Ramps closing to westbound I-94:
– Northbound Wayne Road
– Southbound Wayne Road
– Northbound Merriman Road
Ramps closing to eastbound I-94:
– Northbound Middle Belt Road
– Southbound Merriman Road
Previously closed ramps that are now open:
– Westbound I-94 ramp to Merriman Road
– Southbound Middle Belt Road ramp to westbound I-94
– Southbound Merriman Road ramp to westbound I-94
The Ecorse Road on ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 are closed through the fall.
While access to the airport will be maintained from I-94 with at least one ramp always open, it will be limited and drivers are strongly encouraged to use the airport access off Eureka Road near I-275.
