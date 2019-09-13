Comments
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Royal Oak Police Department is accepting applications for the 2019 Citizens Police Academy.
All potential applicants, who must be 18 or older, are screened before being accepted and they will be notified no later than Sept. 30 if admitted.
The academy is seven-week course that meets once a week on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. at the police station.
The fall session begins Oct. 2.
To apply visit here.
For more information visit here.
