Comments
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Garden City police arrested a 75-year-old man after a two-hour stand-off with officers.
Monday morning police got a call about two people shot inside a home.
It happened on Belton Street near Cherry Hill Road.
Officers were able to get an injured man and woman out of the house.
They were transported to a local hospital.
Authorities say the SWAT team was called in when the 75-year-old man refused to come out the house.
A couple hours later he surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.