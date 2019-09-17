LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Prosecutors have added a sexual assault charge against a former Catholic priest who worked at several Michigan churches.
Vincent DeLorenzo, 80, is accused of abusing a 5-year-old boy after a family funeral in Genesee County in 1987.
DeLorenzo was charged in May with criminal sexual conduct in other alleged incidents.
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced Tuesday that it filed an additional charge.
The alleged crime occurred more than 10 years ago, but Michigan’s statute of limitations is suspended when a defendant leaves the state for any reason.
DeLorenzo admitted when he resigned from a Flint-area parish in 2002 that he had sexually abused a child.
He wasn’t charged at the time.
