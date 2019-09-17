(CBS DETROIT) – Acting as a showcase to highlight the dreams of Detroit youth, the inaugural FATE in our Stars event has a goal to provide resources, opportunities and motivate students to graduate high school and attend college.
The event — hosted by Give Merit and the FATE program in partnership with Jalen Rose Leadership Academy — is set to take place Sept. 21 from noon until 7 p.m. at Straight Gate Church, located at 10100 Grand River Ave.
There will be family-friendly games, a youth pitch competition and celebrity basketball game beginning at 4 p.m.
The celebrity basketball game will feature some of Detroit’s impactful leaders, influencers and professionals such as Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Phil Lewis, front page editor at the Huffington Post and Viral Digital Media Influencer Janae, also known as “Nae2Curly.”
Below is the tentative schedule of events:
Noon – Basketball Clinic
1:15 p.m. – Skills Challenge
2:30 p.m. – Dodgeball Game
3:15 p.m. – Motivational Speaker
3:50 p.m. – Youth Shark Tank
4:50 p.m. – Celebrity Basketball Game
6:30 p.m. – Musical Performance
Tickets are $10 per person and proceeds from the event will go toward college scholarships and continued support of the FATE programs
and initiatives. Tickets can be purchased here.
To learn more about FATE visit here.
