DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — The UAW strike against General Motors continues.
Shortly after midnight Monday workers left factories and formed picket lines in the dispute over a new four-year contract.
After a pause overnight, talks were set to resume Tuesday.
The walkout of more than 49,000 United Auto Workers members brought more than 50 factories and parts warehouses to a standstill.
Spokesman for the UAW, Brian Rothenberg said Tuesday, “They are talking, they’ve made progress, we’ll see how long it takes.”
It’ the union’s first strike against GM, the No. 1 U.S. automaker, in over a decade.
The union’s top negotiator said in a letter to the company, dated Sunday, that the strike could have been averted had the company made its latest offer sooner.
Rothenberg said the two sides have come to terms on only 2% of the contract.
“We’ve got 98% to go,” he said Monday.
