Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A 2-year-old Detroit girl has died after getting her head stuck in a power window in a car, according to police.
Kierre Allen was rushed to a local hospital but couldn’t be revived.
Relatives told local media that her father yelled, “My baby, my baby,” when he discovered her stuck in the window Monday.
He had fallen asleep in the car in a driveway.
He was arrested for unrelated traffic tickets.
Allen’s death remains under investigation.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.