



– Police arrested a 44-year-old Rochester Hills woman after she reportedly tried to strangle and bite a woman she was romantically interested in.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call Sept. 17 at Lake Village Apartment Complex and found two women partially nude and covered in blood.

A neighbor reportedly heard someone moaning and calling for help.

According to the report, the 48-year-old victim and resident of the apartment had several bite marks and was missing part of her left ear.

The victim told police she invited the 44-year-old woman — a former neighbor — over for drinks.

The 44-year-old suspect reportedly made several unwanted sexual advances before strangling, biting and saying she was going to kill the victim.

Police found the suspect hovering over the victim when they found the two on the floor near the bed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention, and police said the suspect was transported to a local hospital for detox and medical evaluation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For more information visit here.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.