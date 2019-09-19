



Quadrobot CEO Mike Wang wanted to be part of the automated delivery revolution so he moved from China to Detroit a decade ago and attended the College For Creative Studies to learn about automotive design.

There he met John Manoogian, a well known designer of vehicles at GM who was also a lecturer there as well. Wang worked at FCA after graduation from CCS. But decided to follow his dreams and launched his company — Quadrobot — two years ago .

Wang, along with Manoogian and Joseph Buick, now both board members of Quadrobot, appeared with CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about the company and its future.

They discussed their Quadrobot U1 four-wheel-drive delivery van that will begin service with the Chinese postal service later this year. They will also test the vehicle in Madison Heights (where the company is based) and possibly Detroit.

They are looking at China as a key market for the company.

Wang said their technology can also be used in other delivery vehicles as well.

Then Thomas Linn, Chairman Emeritus of Miller Canfield, and Peter Bhatia, Editor of Detroit Free Press, appear with Cain to talk about the Metropolitan Affairs Coalition and its mission in the region.

Linn and Bhatia – both MAC board members—discussed the upcoming Shining Light Awards—which will be given out Oct. 10 at a breakfast attended by 400 people.

The Neal Shine Award for Exemplary Regional Leadership will be given to Reggie Turner, Jr., of Clark Hill PLC; the Eleanor Josaitis Unsung Hero Award to Gerry Brisson, of Gleaners Community Food Bank; and Dave Bing Future Leader Award to Danielle North, of Promise Schools and Kidz Kingdom.

Bhatia and Linn also talked about regional issues including roads and things in Lansing.

