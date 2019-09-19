Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Police say a 44-year-old Lakeland High School teacher was taken into custody after arriving to work drunk and failing a Breathalyzer, blowing more than four times the legal limit.
The test revealed the West Bloomfield man’s blood alcohol level was .354 percent.
A school resource officer investigated the teacher around 8 a.m. because administrators suspected he was intoxicated according to reports.
He admitted to consuming alcohol before driving to the school and was expected to be arraigned Thursday with charges related to driving on a suspended license and operating while intoxicated.
