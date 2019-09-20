Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A body was found in a Dearborn field Friday morning.
The body was found along the Detroit and Dearborn border in the middle of the field south of Paul Avenue.
Detroit police were first called out to the scene but when police realized it was on the Dearborn side of Paul Avenue, they allowed Dearborn police to take over the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
