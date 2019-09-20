DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will present the Key to the City to the Detroit Youth Choir Friday.
The presentation is set to take place during Friday’s homecoming celebration of Director Anthony White and his 52 choir members at Campus Martius at 4 p.m.
DYC were first runners up to the $1 million grand prize on America’s Got Talent.
Good morning, Detroit! The Spirit of Detroit is dressed up today for @DycOfficial! pic.twitter.com/bOwcNU7RfL
— City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) September 17, 2019
During the competition, the city of Detroit showed its support of DYC by dressing the Spirit of Detroit in a purple sweater and bow tie.
“The Detroit Youth Choir represented Detroit so beautifully, they deserve the highest form of recognition our city can offer,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. They won the heart of America, and now they will have the key to our city.”
Congratulations to the Detroit Youth Choir. You inspired a country – and left our city with memories that will last forever! True winners!
— Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) September 19, 2019
