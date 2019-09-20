Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Due to the updated weather forecast, Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing eastbound I-94 from US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to I-75 starting at 9 p.m. Friday. Eastbound I-94 will have all lanes reopened by 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
During this closure, eastbound traffic will be detoured via eastbound US-12 to northbound Rosa Parks Boulevard, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. The closure is needed to safely allow crews to resurface eastbound I-94 from Wyoming Avenue to Second Avenue and continue structure repair on the railroad bridge located just east of Livernois Avenue.
On westbound I-94, crews will continue repair on the railroad bridge that has the right lane closed from Junction Street to Livernois Avenue until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Over the weekend, the right and center lanes will be closed at that location.
