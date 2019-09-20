DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – You’re invited to attend the Detroit Department of Transportation Public Hearings.
Here’s a list of the public hearings dates:
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Joseph Walker Williams Center
Room 120
8431 Rosa Parks Blvd. Detroit, MI 48206
11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
PizzaPlex
4458 W. Vernor Detroit, MI 48209
6–7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Conely Detroit Public Library
4600 Martin Detroit, MI 48210
5:30–7:30 p.m.
Learn about the following proposed service changes to take effect on Saturday, November 16:
– 3 Grand River
– 6 Gratiot
– 11 Clairmount
– 18 Fenkell
– New! 26 Junction – Serving McGraw, Junction, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Southwest Service Center, Clark Park, and Southwest Public Safety Center.
Submit all comments about any of the proposed changes by Friday, October 18 to ddotcomments@detroitmi.gov.
Any person who needs accommodation to participate in this meeting, including persons with disabilities, may contact Customer Service at (313) 933-1300 or ddot-ada@detroitmi.gov to request assistance at least five (5) days in advance of the meeting.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
